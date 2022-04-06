Google Backed VerSe Commands $5B Valuation After Latest Funding Round: Reuters
- India's VerSe Innovation has raised $805 million in a funding round led by Canada's top pension fund.
- The funding has put a $5 billion valuation on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google-backed parent of short-video app Josh and news aggregator Dailyhunt, Reuters reports.
- Josh, which has more than 150 million monthly active users, competes in India with local rival Moj and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels.
- VerSe expects the investment to strengthen the AI-powered local language content platform across its family of apps, targeting India's subsequent billion internet users.
- The report noted that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, and Sumeru Ventures participated in the funding round.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.8% at $2,821.26 on Tuesday.
