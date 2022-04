URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph except to 55. mph along the coast and over exposed ridges. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11...

EUREKA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO