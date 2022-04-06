ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer shoots, injures person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex, police say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and injured a person during an incident at an apartment complex near the Steele Creek area of southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to CMPD, officers responded to the 17200 block of Annabelle Place off Brown Grier Road after someone reported an armed person. Officials said someone was reportedly chasing a person with a gun.

After arriving on scene, authorities said an officer opened fire, striking a person.

The person suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, CMPD said.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the person was shot in the leg.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed.

CMPD said the officer involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will provide new information as it becomes available.

