Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion and more added to lineup of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Cover picture for the articleCMT has added additional performers to the star-studded lineup for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and more are...

