Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion and more added to lineup of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO