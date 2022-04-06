ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

4/6/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler is tracking possible severe weather and heavy rain on Tuesday morning. Details...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Alexandria, LA
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
WWL-TV

List: School closures, changes due to severe weather on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Overnight storms cause damage in Whitehouse and Tyler

Overnight storms caused significant damage to at least a dozen homes in Whitehouse while others in the city saw minor damage. In Tyler, several trees were reported down in roadways and at residents' homes. Check out our photos of damage from across Whitehouse and Tyler.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
TODAY.com

Thunderstorms, tornadoes charge through storm-ravaged South

Twenty-nine million people in the South are at risk as a new round of severe thunderstorm and tornado alerts carve out a path of destruction. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports from Allendale, South Carolina, and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks where the storm is moving next.April 6, 2022.
ALLENDALE, SC

Comments / 0

