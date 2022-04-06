Spurs Best Nuggets; Rockets Fall to Nets

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LeBron James recently made headlines for picking Stephen Curry as the active player he'd like to share touches with. It's well known that James loves Curry's game and proof of that is that he's drafted him almost every year since the All-Star Game changed its format. "Steph Curry is the...
Bam Adebayo is one of the most versatile big men in the game. He is a capable finisher at the rim and playmaker on the offensive side, and a 5-position defender on the other end of the floor. Currently, Bam Adebayo averages 19.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 3.4 APG. Even...
