Mac Mini 2022 Rumors: Apple, Please Add Ports to the Front

Apple gets the desktop right again. In this article: gear, desktop, M1 Max, Apple, Mac, M1 Ultra, Mac Studio, review. If you think you need the sheer power of the Mac Studio, then you probably need the Mac Studio. That's all you really need to know about Apple's squat little desktop. It fits neatly into the company's current offerings: The Studio delivers more performance than the M1 Max-powered MacBook Pros, but it costs significantly less and gives you access to all the ports you'd want from a desktop. It's basically the super-powered Mac Mini many have been waiting for. The only question for the Mac faithful: Should you get one, or wait for the Mac Pro revamp that'll surely blow it out of the water?

COMPUTERS ・ 22 DAYS AGO