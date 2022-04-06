ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mac Mini 2022 Rumors: Apple, Please Add Ports to the Front

By Lori Grunin
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it was last updated in 2020 with Apple's original M1 chip, we didn't get a new Mac Mini announcement in March as hoped. Instead, we got the Mac Studio, a higher-end and bigger model with a doubled version of the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips found in the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Amazon is selling multiple 2021 iPad and iPad Pro models at their highest ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With a pretty much unrivaled Apple M1 processor under the hood, as well as a beautiful Liquid Retina display and a host of other super-premium features in tow, the relatively affordable 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) might just be the all-around best tablet out there in terms of its quality/price ratio.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Why I buy my iPhones and Android phones from eBay instead of Apple and Samsung

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. There are few feelings out there that can rival the one of getting a great deal… The same phone your cousin just paid $800 for, but $200 less? Yes, please! A pair of Bose's latest headphones, a Google Store voucher, and a Google Pixel 6 for $600? Take my money!
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Imac Pro#Macbook Pros#The Mac Studio#The Mac Mini#Air#Wwdc
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
ETOnline.com

Apple's Newest iPad Air Is Already On Sale — Shop Now

If you were excited about the recent release of the fifth generation Apple iPad Air, you're in luck. Just a week after its initial drop, the Apple iPad Air 5 is already on sale at Amazon, and you won't want to miss the chance to grab it for a rare discounted price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Various Refurbished Samsung Phones Are on Sale at Woot, Save Hundreds Today Only

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can shop from a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Amazon has one Apple iPad Air (2022) model on sale at a substantial discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It's not exactly common practice for major US retailers (let alone Apple itself) to sell a hot new "iDevice" at a reduced price shortly after its commercial release, especially when said product is as attractive and insanely powerful as the fifth-generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's 2TB MacBook Pro 13-inch is $300 off, plus $50 off AppleCare

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Beating thebest 13-inch MacBook Pro deal we've seen on the 2TB model with 16GB of RAM, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama is discounting the high-end M1 model by $300 in addition to knocking $50 off AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Apple Mac Studio review: Big Mac mini

Apple gets the desktop right again. In this article: gear, desktop, M1 Max, Apple, Mac, M1 Ultra, Mac Studio, review. If you think you need the sheer power of the Mac Studio, then you probably need the Mac Studio. That's all you really need to know about Apple's squat little desktop. It fits neatly into the company's current offerings: The Studio delivers more performance than the M1 Max-powered MacBook Pros, but it costs significantly less and gives you access to all the ports you'd want from a desktop. It's basically the super-powered Mac Mini many have been waiting for. The only question for the Mac faithful: Should you get one, or wait for the Mac Pro revamp that'll surely blow it out of the water?
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

Is This Portable Mac Mini What Photographers Have Been Looking For?

Once in a while, a creation comes along that is equal parts crazy and genius. While some of you may laugh at the idea of a portable Mac Mini, I think many photographers could really benefit from owning one. Finding creative solutions to niche problems has become a lot easier...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy