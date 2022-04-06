ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, TX

Fannin County Fugitive Indicted For Murder

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury indicted a Northeast Texas fugitive on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Lists...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Fugitive San Angelo Man Arrested for Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo fugitive was arrested Thursday evening in the city for a Capital Murder warrant alleging a brutal double homicide in Lubbock. According to sources, on Mar. 24 at around 6:35 p.m. Bobby Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for capital murder of multiple persons. Gasca was wanted out of Lubbock county for the murder of 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. The two were murdered on July 1, 2020, on the 300 block of Beech Ave. in Lubbock. Police believe that the shooting occurred during a drug deal gone…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSST Radio

Felony Amounts Of Cocaine, THC, Marijuana, Weapon Found During Residential Search

Felony amounts of cocaine, THC, marijuana and a weapon were found during a residential search Wednesday afternoon. Three people were taken into custody and arrested. Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes, along with police detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a South League Street apartment in regard to the alleged sale and use of narcotics. During a search of the residence, Estes reported finding 22.7 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of THC, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 pistol.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fannin County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Ladonia, TX
City
Sherman, TX
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fugitive#Shooting#Northeast Texas
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Teen May Have the Biggest Balls After Getting Arrested at Whataburger

Look, I think this kid knew he was getting arrested regardless. Might as well have some fun while doing it?. Not sure if this was a wake and bake scenario or if this was a long night. It looks like 17-year-old Donovan Meadows went on an early morning Whataburger run. Munchies and Whataburger always hits the spot. Looks like for Donovan a Wichita Falls police officer was also in the drive thru.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Housing
DFW Community News

Nigerian ‘prince’ arrested in Flower Mound sentenced to prison

A Nigerian man who was arrested in Flower Mound last year was sentenced this week to nearly three years in federal prison for federal fraud violations. According to court documents, in March 2021, 24-year-old Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti presented a false passport and a falsely procured certified check when trying to open a bank account in Flower Mound, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The check was purchased by a fraud victim who was induced into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as “Robinson Elijah.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

One killed, and 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert venue Saturday night

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas. Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition. At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas water utility workers find body in vacant field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Dallas Water Utility workers found a body in a vacant field on April 5. Officers responded to 2630 52nd Street where they saw the body of an adult Black male and determined homicidal violence was the cause of his death. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will use forensic techniques to determine the victim’s identity. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Detective Chad Murphy at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.  
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy