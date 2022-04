Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter (aka Zachary Wentz) of MSK gets released by WWE, less than a week after reclaiming the tag belts. Two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, one-half of the tag team MSK, has just been reportedly released by WWE, says Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. This came just less than a week since the tag team, whose other half is Wes Lee, reclaimed the NXT Tag Belts at NXT: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO