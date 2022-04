The 6th Councilmanic District staff organized a free breakfast for senior citizens last Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, at Cannstatter’s. More than 300 seniors attended and were treated to bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns and pancakes. Door prizes were also handed out. Paul Ragan, the office’s senior outreach coordinator who has helped organize senior events over the last several years, will be retiring on April 1. ••

