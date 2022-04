More than three million households have given up a pet in the last year, according to new figures from the Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA).The association’s annual report finds that while 4.7 million households acquired a new pet during the pandemic, an estimated 3.4 million have given one up since 2021.Gen Z (those aged between 16 and 24) and millennials (aged between 25 and 34) made up 53 per cent of new pet owners during the pandemic, but they were also most likely to give them up.More than one fifth (23 per cent) of people in these age groups...

