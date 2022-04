Following on from their new affordable ANC earbuds the HiTune X6 Ugreen has also launched a new affordable 100w GaN charger priced at just $80 or £80 depending on your location. The new Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is now available throughout most of Europe and the United States from online retailers such as Amazon and is currently discounted even further down to just $52 for a limited time to celebrate its launch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO