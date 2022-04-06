ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US STOCKS-Futures slide on rate hike jitters, Fed minutes awaited

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures down: Dow 0.53%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 1.05%

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank’s March meeting.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff, spooking investors and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 2%.

Megacap growth and technology stocks, whose valuations stand to be pressured by higher bond yields, fell more than 1% in premarket trading. The benchmark 10-year yield hit a three-year high of 2.633%.

Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.9% and 1.9%.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes from its March meeting, set to be released at 1800 GMT, could indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in trimming several trillion dollars from the stash of assets purchased to stabilize financial markets through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, traders now see 83.1% odds of a 50 basis points rate hike at the Fed’s meeting in May.

The CBOE Volatility index, widely known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to 22.8 points, highest since March 28.

At 06:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.25 points, or 0.69%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 156 points, or 1.05%.

Investors also awaited details of the latest package of coordinated sanctions by the West being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings in Ukraine.

JetBlue Airways Corp fell 3.7% after the carrier said on Tuesday it made an unsolicited $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines Inc, potentially snarling merger plans between the ultra-low-cost carrier and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines fell 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBO

World stocks mixed, oil prices climb after Fed rate hike

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks surged Thursday while European markets opened lower after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries. Oil prices rose more than $4 per barrel. London and Frankfurt and...
STOCKS
FOX54 News

Fed rate hike: what does this mean for us?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The sheer mention of the words 'increased' and 'rate' in the same sentence may raise a lot of people's blood pressure, but the decision to increase interest rates is not made on a whim. So what is a Fed rate hike?. This is actually a monetary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Buffett Dividend Stocks That Will Survive the Fed's Rate Hikes

Verizon's debt isn't as concerning as it might appear, and the stock looks very cheap. Bank of America is positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Explainer: Clock ticks down towards a Russian default

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia faces its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles earlier this week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars. S&P on Saturday lowered the country's foreign currency ratings to...
ECONOMY
