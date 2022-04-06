ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analysis-Musk's Twitter bet gins up meme stock hype

By Krystal Hu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfygX_0f0vE7RY00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kyle Ash snapped up 2,000 pounds ($2,615) worth of Twitter Inc shares as soon as he heard that Elon Musk had become the social media company’s largest shareholder.

The 25-year-old retail worker from Reading, Britain bought into Twitter on Monday after shares surged 27% on news of Musk’s investment in the San Francisco-based company.

Ash paid $49 per share on average, versus the $44 price target from analysts covering Twitter’s stock. Bullish bets that go against Wall Street’s conventional wisdom have been a hallmark of the “meme” stock trading frenzy that has swept many individual investors in the past 15 months.

Ash, who has also invested in meme stocks such as video game retailer GameStop Corp and movie-theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings, said he hoped celebrity billionaire Musk would bring the same hype to Twitter’s stock. “Everything Elon touches creates a wave in the beginning. I have faith in people’s faith in him,” Ash said.

Millions of investors flocked to Twitter’s stock after Musk, who has more than 80 million Twitter followers, disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company, making it the most bought U.S. stock by retail investors on Monday, data from Vanda Research shows. The $152 million inflow to the stock on Monday was the largest among all stocks and ETFs on U.S. exchanges for the day.

Musk has developed a loyal following of investors who stuck with his company Tesla Inc for most of the past decade while it was still struggling to streamline production of electric cars and make them affordable.

Tesla is now among the world’s most valuable companies with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

Musk, who is also behind other ventures such as rocket maker SpaceX, is the world’s richest person with a net worth pegged by Forbes at $290 billion.

Musk’s popularity with retail investors was one of the reasons why Twitter agreed this week to offer him a seat on its board of directors, people familiar with the matter said.

Musk and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.

Twitter shares have fallen behind peers amid the company’s push to make its advertising more lucrative and generate more revenue from subscription products. The stock sank 38% in the 12 months to April 1, before Musk unveiled his stake, versus a 13% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

Retail investors account for 9.9% of Twitter’s investor base, according to Vanda. While that is higher than Tesla, where retail investors account for 1.5%, it is significantly lower than AMC, the most popular meme stock, where retail investors account for 40.9% of the investor base.

“Given Musk’s following on social and other media, we expect the news to drive significant retail investor interest in, and activity for, the stock,” Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post said in a research note this week. He cautioned that the hype could also attract investors who like to short stocks.

GAMESTOP, AMC PLAYBOOK

In investing in Twitter, Musk is borrowing a page from the playbook of AMC and GameStop, whose leaders have also capitalized on their popularity with retail investors to place bets on other companies.

Last month, AMC unveiled a $27.9 million investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp, a troubled gold and silver mine operator. Retail investors followed, and Hycroft shares are now trading at seven times what they were worth a month ago.

An investment by GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen in retailer Bed Bath & Beyond last month led to a doubling in that company’s market value.

Some analysts cautioned the boost in Twitter’s stock based on hype may not be enough to keep retail investors engaged.

Musk’s long-term contribution to Twitter will hinge on whether he can help make the company more profitable, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino wrote in a note this week.

“The goal is to better monetize the platform, and we think Musk can only help, not hurt the process, with his recent criticism of the company as a refreshing sign,” Zino wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
BUSINESS
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Salon

Elon Musk ignites Twitter with controversial meme mocking Ukraine

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter criticized by many of his 77.7 million followers as mocking people's support of Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia. The meme shows a man, known as the NPC Wojak meme, holding a Ukraine flag with various LGBTQ+ flags in the background and the phrase "I Support the Current Thing" in a circle border.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla's Musk appears to have landed in Berlin - Twitter user @elonjet

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer (TSLA.O) Elon Musk appears to have landed in Berlin, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday. Musk landed at the Berlin airport nearly 10 hours after appearing to leave Austin, Texas, said the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Twitter Inc#Reading#Gamestop Corp#Vanda Research#Tesla Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC News

Fox News isn't news

The problem with Fox “News,” the cable TV channel, isn’t just what it is — it’s also what it isn’t. It is often a purveyor of propaganda and misinformation. What it’s not is a source of “news” — at least not by any normal definition.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy