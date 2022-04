According to CT History, and Death Penalty Info, Alce Young was the first woman in the colonial United States to ever be executed for the crime of witchcraft. Alse Young has also been written about under the name Acsah and Alice but whatever she's called, her legacy is dreadful, the first life taken for a pointless cause. Young was killed in 1647, four decades before the Salem Witch Trials began.

