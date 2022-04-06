TSU football set to face Notre Dame in 2023; first time Irish to play against an HBCU, officials say

WATCH: Organizers of Southern Heritage Classic suing JSU for breach of contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee State University football team is set to face off against Notre Dame next fall.

TSU, a historically Black college, will battle the Fighting Irish on Sept. 2, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Indiana, according to a release from TSU.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

A formal press conference is scheduled for Wednesday in South Bend.

The game will mark the first time in program history the Irish will face an HBCU, when the Tigers make the trip for Notre Dame’s home opener.

TSU will become the first FCS school to play Notre Dame since the subdivision split, according to the release.

