Tigers, Orioles Cancel Today’s Final Spring Training Game
Today’s MLB Spring Training finale in Lakeland has been cancelled. The 1:05 p.m. game at Joker Marchant Stadium...www.lkldnow.com
Today’s MLB Spring Training finale in Lakeland has been cancelled. The 1:05 p.m. game at Joker Marchant Stadium...www.lkldnow.com
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 0