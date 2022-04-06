Tigers, Orioles Cancel Today’s Final Spring Training Game

Trey Mancini has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent years. He overcame colon cancer and made a triumphant return to the Baltimore Orioles, with whom he signed a new deal. The entire time, Trey Mancini’s girlfriend-turned-fiancee, Sara Perlman, stayed by his side. They were in the beginning stages of their relationship when Perlman stepped into the role of his caretaker. But she rose to the occasion, and it’s why fans are in awe of her. She’s also got quite the spectacular resume as a sportscaster herself. We reveal more of those details in this Sara Perlman wiki.

