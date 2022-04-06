ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Pasadena woman's plea for help to arrest man accused of abusing her daughter: 'Don't stay silent'

By Jessica Willey
 3 days ago

The mother of a child sexual assault victim is asking the public to help find the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Luis Sanchez, who police say is wanted for felony sexual assault of a child.

The mother of the victim said the assault happened over a two-year period when her daughter would stay with relatives at an apartment on Witter Street. The victim, now a teenager, never talked about it until she was triggered during a visit a few years ago, according to her mother.

ABC13 is not identifying the mother to protect the identity of a child sex assault victim.

"When she saw (Sanchez) again, she opened up to us. She had so many issues in school and that's when she opened up to us and told us what happened when she was younger and everything came out," said the mother. "He would abuse her most of the time when we were not around."

The mother believes Sanchez could be hiding in the Pasadena area and that his family is protecting him. Police say his last known location was on Shaver Street. The mother says Sanchez has young relatives and fears for them.

"I want to make sure he's not out there doing this to somebody else, changing another innocent child's life. If anybody sees him, speak up. Don't stay silent," she said.

According to police, Sanchez is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Bewley at 713-477-1221.

Comments / 9

R.R.G.
3d ago

Any sick animal that abuses a child should be shot dead...end of story

Reply(1)
10
Sanchez Roy
3d ago

Headed to Mexico. This is common in Mexico and a lot of families from Mexico believe its acceptable. This is one more reason people need to be vetted thoroughly before they are set loose in this country. People who voted for mush for brains Biden can be blamed for this problem including the next 9/11 coming soon!!

Reply(4)
2
