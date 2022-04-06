Board of Supervisors Agenda – 04/07/22

BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session by 7 p.m. today in City Hall at 105 W. Third St. The meeting will be preceded by a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are:. Discussion of an ordinance providing for a...
Monterey County Supervisors will be voting whether or not it will be banning flavored tobacco and single-use e-cigarettes within the incorporated parts of the county on Tuesday.
Supervisors Patrice Horstman and Jeronimo Vasquez were unanimously approved as the new heads of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. Horstman, who supervises District 1, will serve as chair of the board, with District 2's Vasquez as vice chair. “I am grateful to serve with wonderful colleagues on the Board...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday night, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the advertisement of the 2023 budget. The total proposed budget for Pittsylvania County is nearly $219 million. The proposed budget includes a $76.3 million general fund, no tax rate increases, and utilizes...
