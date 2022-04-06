Mistrial Possible In The Sentencing Trial Of Parkland Shooter

A mistrial could be coming in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

At issue ... 11 prospective jurors who were excused by Judge Elizabeth Scherer when they said they could not follow the law before the defense was able to question them.

Judge Scherer giving the defense until today to decide to make a motion for mistrial or waive the right to do so.

If a mistrial's declared, the jury selection process will have to start over.

Photo by Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images