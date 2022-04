LAFC is set to face LA Galaxy on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park for the first El Trafico of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. The Black & Gold have been successful against their arch-rivals in the past, triumphing over the Galaxy in the 2019 MLS Cup playoffs. But LAFC struggles as the away team, failing to earn a win in their last six meetings at Dignity Health Sports Park.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO