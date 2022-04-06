National Siamese Cat Day started in 2014 to encourage adoption

April 6 (UPI) -- National Siamese Cat Day, celebrated annually on April 6, started in 2014 as part of an animal lover's quest to encourage the adoption of shelter cats.

The holiday is one of several unofficial holidays created by Jace Shoemaker-Galloway, an author and former freelance writer who made a career out of writing about various holidays and ended up creating some of her own.

Shoemaker-Galloway declared April 6, 2014, to be the first annual National Siamese Cat Day. She said she wanted the holiday to raise awareness of the plight of cats in animal shelters and encourage people to adopt the felines.

Other holidays and observations for April 6 include California Poppy Day, Charlie the Tuna Day, Fresh Tomato Day, Jump Over Things Day, National Caramel Popcorn Day and Teflon Day.