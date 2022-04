STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Using muddy trails causes erosion and makes them harder to maintain. It also has environmental implications. “Be aware that the tread is in kind of fragile condition right now,” said Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the Green Mountain Club. “A lot of folks tend to try to walk out around the mud and what that does is damage all the vegetation on the side of the trail, widen the trail and impact soils that are even more fragile than what’s in the trail tread.”

