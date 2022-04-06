ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber Goes Aggressive In One Of Its Leading Market Following Pandemic Recovery

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RQvA_0f0vB24800

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) looks to add long-distance travel bookings to its U.K. app this year, including intercity trains, coaches, and flights, the Financial Times reports.

Uber aims to expand its ride-booking app into a one-stop shop for travel that could eventually include hotels, including a “seamless door-to-door experience.”

The U.K., one of Uber’s biggest markets outside North America, will pilot the service before a wider rollout. Uber sees the addition of forms of transport boost the core ride-hailing business, with customers using its driver network to move between transit hubs and bring in commissions when customers book train or bus fares.

Uber Set To Accept UK Drivers’ Union Without Making Them Employees Under Draft Deal: Bloomberg, Uber Bumps Up Base Fares In London To Bring Back Drivers

Uber sees that integrating flight booking and ticketing will boost these higher-margin rides, as airport trips accounted for 15% of Uber trips in the pre-pandemic period.

Dara Khosrowshahi began talking about Uber becoming a “super app” offering a more comprehensive range of mobility options in 2018. However, when the pandemic halted the travel and transport industry, Uber dived into expanding its food delivery business.

Last summer, the U.K. was one of the first of Uber’s big markets where passenger numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels. User numbers across rides and food delivery have hit 20 million over the past 12 months. London’s transport authority also granted Uber a 30-month license in March.

Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 1.60% at $34.40 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lyft, GrubHub Follow Uber, Boost Gig Driver Pay

Lyft Inc(NASDAQ: LYFT) admitted adding a temporary surcharge on its rides to help drivers deal with surging gas prices, CNBC reports. The Uber Technologies Inc(NYSE: UBER) competitor did not elaborate much on surcharge. Food-delivery marketplace GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) also boosted the pay for its gig drivers, Bloomberg reports. Due...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Uber to add planes, trains, hotel, and bus bookings into its app

Uber is planning to add trains, coaches, buses, and flights into its app.The move would make the taxi app into a “seamless door-to-door experience”, said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, northern and eastern Europe.It is hoped that the move would mean Uber could siphon a commission when customers book train or bus tickets, especially as a significant portion of people booking Ubers did so in order to get to their airport.“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Miami Herald

Lyft Follows Uber With Costly Solution To Spiking Gas Prices

With so much of the world dependent on Russian oil, the strong global response to the country's attacks on Ukraine has sent the price of gas spiking in many countries. The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. was, according to AAA data, $4.3 on Wednesday. This puts it at 11% higher than last week and over 30% higher than last year.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Pandemic#Uber Technologies Inc#The Financial Times#Bloomberg
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Air France pilot says plane ‘went nuts’ before aborted landing, reveals cockpit audio

Air safety investigators have opened an enquiry into an Air France flight after it aborted landing on Tuesday, with cockpit audio revealing pilots said the plane was “going nuts”.Pilots appeared to struggle to control the Boeing 777 on descent into Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, with a recording from the cockpit capturing a fraught exchange between crew and air traffic control.Officers are heard saying “Wait! stop stop!” and then “I’ll call you back! I’ll call you back!” while emergency alarms sound in the background.One pilot adds: “The aeroplane is pretty much going nuts.”The air traffic controller responded: “I’ve seen on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

What Is Iboga And How Does It Compare To Cannabis, Exactly?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. These days, the use of psychedelics and alternative medicine is rapidly growing once again. While there has always been a subculture, the use of psychedelics hasn’t been as mainstream as they are today in many decades. Perhaps not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Easter travel CHAOS: Spring holidays are cut short with families forced to return home early amid flight cancellations - as others arrive at their hotels two days late with NO luggage

Britons' spring holidays are being cut short by plane chaos around Europe - with some having to leave their hotels a day early because operators are cancelling scheduled flights and rebooking them on others. Staff shortages and the start of the post-Covid Easter holiday rush are causing large numbers of...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Why A SWISS Boeing 777 Landed Next To A Company A220 In Miami

Passengers on a SWISS Boeing 777 were left confused and a bit excited after seeing an Airbus A220-300 of the same airline performing a parallel landing in Miami. The B777 had come in from Zurich, while the A220 was completing its three-hour flight from Montreal. But what was the narrowbody jet doing in Miami in the first place?
MIAMI, FL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy