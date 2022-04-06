Executives Buy Around $15M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

JELD-WEN Holding

The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 356,317 shares at an average price of $20.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.23 million.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $24.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $24. What JELD-WEN Holding Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products.

Cullinan Oncology

The Trade: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM 10% owner Mark Lampert acquired a total of 276,000 shares at an average price of $10.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.97 million.

Cullinan Oncology recently announced clinical and regulatory updates from Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081 in a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting.

Cullinan Oncology recently announced clinical and regulatory updates from Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081 in a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting. What Cullinan Oncology Does: Cullinan Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.

Sensient Technologies

The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a total of 33,238 shares at an average price of $84.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.82 million.

The company's stock dropped around 7% over the past six months.

The company’s stock dropped around 7% over the past six months. What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets.

FIGS