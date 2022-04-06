ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Executives Buy Around $15M Of 4 Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Go0A_0f0vAdYH00

Although U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

JELD-WEN Holding

  • The Trade: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD 10% owner Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired a total of 356,317 shares at an average price of $20.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.23 million.
  • What’s Happening: Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $24.
  • What JELD-WEN Holding Does: JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company design, produce and distribute interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products.

Cullinan Oncology

  • The Trade: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. CGEM 10% owner Mark Lampert acquired a total of 276,000 shares at an average price of $10.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.97 million.
  • What’s Happening: Cullinan Oncology recently announced clinical and regulatory updates from Phase 1/2a trial of CLN-081 in a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting.
  • What Cullinan Oncology Does: Cullinan Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Sensient Technologies

  • The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a total of 33,238 shares at an average price of $84.96. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.82 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 7% over the past six months.
  • What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts. The company has a widespread network of facilities around the globe, and its customers operate across a variety of end markets.

FIGS

  • The Trade: FIGS, Inc. FIGS 10% owner Thomas Tull bought a total of 79,150 shares at an average price of $22.05. The insider spent around $1.75 million to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: FIGS, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • What FIGS Does: FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. It offers more fitted scrubs for men and women made of its proprietary fabric FIONx, which provides four-way stretch and has anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Jeld Wen Holding Inc#Cullinan Oncology Inc#Cgem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Benzinga

What Is Iboga And How Does It Compare To Cannabis, Exactly?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. These days, the use of psychedelics and alternative medicine is rapidly growing once again. While there has always been a subculture, the use of psychedelics hasn’t been as mainstream as they are today in many decades. Perhaps not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1

Many in the Dogecoin community called for the cryptocurrency to hit $1. The month of May 2021 saw Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7375. Meme crypto Dogecoin was one of the most talked about items in the investing world in 2021. While the coin no longer trends like it did in 2021 and isn’t the talk of the town, Dogecoin DOGE/USD could soon find itself trending and shooting higher on the heels of the one-year anniversary of some important dates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy