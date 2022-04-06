ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

National Weather Watching a Dry Trend in Middle of the Summer

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is growing concerned over trends that are shaping up for the middle of the summer. Moisture in central Illinois has been...

Expect Another Week of Mild and Mostly Dry Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Except for a slight chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, we have yet another week of milder than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, when high temperatures will soar into the 60s!. Although it will...
Warm, windy, dry weather for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be breezy at times, gusting at up to 25 miles per hour. Our above-average heat will be short-lived, with highs returning to the 70s by Friday. Dry weather and gusty winds will make for ideal...
Will Montana’s Lakes Dry Up This Summer? Indicators Say “Yes”

Over half of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." 84.9% of the Treasure State is currently in "severe drought" and 51.9% is dealing with "extreme drought", affecting over 724,000 Montanans according to the latest NOAA/USDA data. There is only one level worse than "extreme drought" and that is "exceptional drought"... thankfully, we are not there. Yet.
MN Weather: Warm, Dry Spring Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.
Fog Clears, Dry Weather Continues Through Midweek

Did you see all that fog this morning? Our visibility came down to 0 miles in several communities, especially along the south and near the shores, forcing many drivers to turn on the low beams when crossing those dense areas. Fortunately, our weather has taken a positive turn, our skies...
Rainy weather continues Thursday, then dry conditions return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Thursday, Storm Team 3 has been tracking pockets of light to moderate rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rainy conditions will continue well into the evening. On and off through Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will be developing. At this point, we expect the...
Cloudy, Cooler, But Dry- Your Friday Weather

Your Friday could be worse. We are watching for the chance of patchy frost this weekend. Watch for tomorrow morning’s weather for details on that. But, as for today, could be better, could be worse. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local...
Local fire departments warn of dry weather risks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As various parts of Texas are dealing with large fires and evacuation orders, Borderland fire departments are warning of the risk of brush fires in our area. The Horizon Fire Department says in 2021 they had more than 80 brush fires for the whole...
