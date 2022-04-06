This gorgeous, uncrowded Bay Area hike near Point Reyes just reopened

Effective: 2022-03-15 06:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Very long to long period west-northwest swell, sneaker waves and strong rip currents from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County through 7 PM PDT Tuesday .Very long to long period west-northwest swell impacting the coast from Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods gradually decreasing Tuesday morning and afternoon, however the risk of both strong rip currents and sneaker waves will continue during the day. Swell heights and periods look to ease off Tuesday night and early Wednesday. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very long period west-northwest at 18 to 20 seconds. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Through 7 PM PDT Today. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO