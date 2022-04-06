How offseason moves have changed the NFC East for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
The poor, poor NFC East. Nobody takes it seriously these days. Gone is the NFC Beast moniker. Aside from the AFC South, it's likely the worst division in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys dominated the division last season, going 6-0 on their way to a 12-5 record. The Philadelphia Eagles were...
Rob Gronkowski hasn't quite yet decided if he's returning for another NFL season but if his girlfriend Camille Kostek has her way, he'll be back. "I think she wants me to go back," the 32-year-old player tells PEOPLE. "She supports me for sure." There has been speculation about the tight...
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
Emmitt Smith believes he knows what the problem is with the Dallas Cowboys. The Hall of Fame running back has been critical of Jerry Jones’ team, which flamed out in the Wild Card round of the postseason this past year. Smith believes the Cowboys’ problem is mental. “It’s...
Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
The Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of talented wide receivers this offseason in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. With the depth chart looking fairly thin at the moment, the front office could pursue Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Dallas called Houston to see...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews & John P. Wise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has reportedly died.
Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Haskins passed away this morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent.
He was 24 years old.
In his one season as a college football starter in 2018, Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes, still a Big Ten record, for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. He also was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that season.
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys start by discussing which defensive ends, wide receivers and quarterbacks could go in the first round. Then, the trio take the Eagles and Cowboys in the body shop to look at their team needs and to examine what they can do to improve through the draft. Next, the guys give the best player and team fits in the draft. After, the trio take the Giants and Commanders into the body shop. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on deep sleepers and the safest picks in the draft.
