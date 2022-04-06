ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Raymond James reduced the price target on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE from $161 to $157. Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 0.2% to $130.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital cut Kennametal Inc. KMT price target from $41 to $29. Kennametal shares fell 1.7% to $26.88 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on IMARA Inc. IMRA from $31 to $1. IMARA shares fell 3.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN from $12 to $6. Hyzon Motors shares fell 2.9% to $6.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP price target from $325 to $310. Ameriprise Financial shares fell 0.2% to $298.01 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut the price target on bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE from $10 to $8. bluebird bio shares fell 2.4% to $4.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ from $202 to $196. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.3% to $160.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health, Inc. CANO price target from $8.5 to $5. Cano Health shares fell 5.1% to $5.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut Citigroup Inc. C price target from $73 to $67. Citigroup shares fell 0.5% to $51.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Paychex, Inc. PAYX price target from $140 to $145. Paychex shares fell 0.1% to $139.20 in pre-market trading.

IN THIS ARTICLE
