I’ve lived two miles from Big Al’s Diner for 20 years and during that time the place has been a reliable source of comfort. Summer Saturdays aren’t the same without a visit to the North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square followed by a hearty breakfast at Big Al’s on Larchmere. In winter, when the thought of doing one more dirty dish is too much to bear, we head to the diner. The rest of the year, when the job takes me to one chef-driven bistro after another, it's Big Al’s that I crave.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO