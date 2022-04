The shootings occurred amid a crackdown on New Yorkers sleeping on the subways, and reflected a recent spike in the number of homeless New Yorkers slain by assailants. Jeffrey Dilks has been punched in the face. He’s been kicked while sleeping on the sidewalks of New York City and knew people killed while bedding down in public spaces back in his hometown of Camden, NJ. Living on the streets and subways, he says, means bracing for an ever-present threat of violence. “It’s why I don’t sleep,” Dilks said outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO