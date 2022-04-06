Morning sports update: Wild point streak snapped, Wolves fall to Wiz, Plitzuweit introduced at WVU

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews & John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has reportedly died. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022 ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Haskins passed away this morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent. He was 24 years old. In his one season as a college football starter in 2018, Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes, still a Big Ten record, for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. He also was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that season. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO