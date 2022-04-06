ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Morning sports update: Wild point streak snapped, Wolves fall to Wiz, Plitzuweit introduced at WVU

By Carter Woodiel
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) – Here’s your morning sports update for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. – The Nashville Predators scored three power-play goals in the first period and rolled over the Minnesota Wild last night 6-2. Ryan Johansen had a hat trick for the Preds. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

'Game changer' Howard, Smith ready to rock WNBA draft

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - All eyes are on Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith with a deep pool of talent set for Monday's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft. The beleaguered Atlanta Dream, fresh off their third consecutive losing season with a record of 8-24,...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
West Virginia State
State
South Dakota State
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
The Guardian

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, struck by car and killed in Florida

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning when he was stuck by a car in south Florida, according to his agent Cedric Saunders. He was 24. The former Ohio State University star, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft but released during his second season.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews & John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has reportedly died. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022 ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Haskins passed away this morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent. He was 24 years old. In his one season as a college football starter in 2018, Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes, still a Big Ten record, for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. He also was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that season. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Timberwolves#Minnesota Wild#Wolves#Wvu#The Nashville Predators#Preds#The Washington Wizards#Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy