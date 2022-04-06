ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Roosevelt Park Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROOSEVELT PARK (WOOD-AM) - One person has been killed in a...

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
1 killed outside Wyoming Walmart, suspect arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Wyoming Monday evening, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart at 355 54th Street SW at about 5:24 p.m., said the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.
Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar on US-131

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US-131 near Big Rapids. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on US-131 and 15 Mile Road after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the driver left the road and hit one of...
'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
Missing woman found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
Suspect in fatal Muskegon stabbing appears in court

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly stabbing in Muskegon over the weekend appeared in court Monday. Charles Manurs, 57, was arrested Saturday after 54-year-old Edward Gray was stabbed in the lobby of Hartford Terrace Apartments in Muskegon. Gray was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
57-year-old Muskegon man arrested for murder of 54-year-old resident

MUSKEGON, MI - A 57-year-old Muskegon man is in custody on murder charges for the stabbing death of another Muskegon resident, police said. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Muskegon Police Department officers arrived at the lobby of the Hartford Terrance apartment complex and found a 54-year-old Muskegon man with an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the department. Responders gave the man medical aid at the scene and took him to Mercy Health Muskegon but he later died there from his injuries, police said.
Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
