Michigan drivers with auto insurance are expecting $400 refunds per vehicle. Scammers are also waiting -- looking to intercept the payment or steal personal information. So, how can you protect yourself and still get your money? If your information is current with your insurance company, you will either receive that money from them electronically or a check will arrive in the mail. You will not have to take extra steps to get your money.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO