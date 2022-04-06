ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Woman in Bucha said Russian troops came to her house, said 'we have come to liberate you,' then killed her husband in front of her

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytuvg_0f0v89JN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1nGK_0f0v89JN00
People dig graves in Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

  • A woman in Bucha said Russian soldiers claiming to be liberators shot her husband before her.
  • Iryna Abramov said in interviews that troops dragged her husband, Oleg, into the street on March 5.
  • Russia is accused of killing 300 civilians in Bucha, drawing charges of war crimes.

A resident of the Ukrainian town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, said Russian soldiers came to her house professing to be liberators and then killed her husband in front of her.

After being controlled by Russian forces for weeks, Bucha was recently reclaimed by Ukraine, with authorities later saying that Russian troops had killed more than 300 civilians while there.

In a video interview shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and in a separate interview with the BBC , Iryna Abramov, a Bucha resident,  said Russian troops stormed her home on March 5 and dragged her husband, Oleg, into the street.

"They didn't ask anything or say anything, they just killed him," she told the BBC. "They only told him to take off his shirt, kneel down, and they shot him."

According to a translation of the interview posted to social media, Abramov said the Russian troops had first told them: "We are the liberators. We have come to liberate you."

Abramov told the BBC that after shooting Oleg, the soldiers told her and her 72-year-old father, Volodymyr, that they had three minutes to leave the house, meaning they had to leave Oleg's dead body on the street.

She said the body was on the street for a month while they sheltered nearby, before Ukrainian forces collected it and took it away, the BBC reported. Volodymyr Abramov told the BBC he does not know where his son-in-law's body is.

Iryna Abramov said her husband's blood still stained the street on the spot where he was killed, the BBC reported.

After reports and images surfaced of bodies in Bucha, both Ukraine and US President Joe Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, and the US called for Russia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council.

Russia said images of the dead were fabricated to paint Russian troops as villains. Insider's Tom Porter has published a timeline undermining that claim.

Speaking from Bucha on Monday , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there could be worse war crimes yet to be discovered as Ukrainian forces reclaim land in the north of the country.

"There is already information that the number of victims may be even higher in Borodyanka and some other liberated cities" near Kyiv, he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 530

Elizabeth L
2d ago

Disgraceful!!!! One man causing all this chaos. Reminds me of that terrible Dictator during WWII. History repeating itself?????

Reply(76)
147
Actavian Larson
1d ago

I forgot who said this but its going to take a long time for Russia and russians to be viewed as human again by the rest of the world. putins digging his country such a deep hole that they may never recover. not while I'm alive anyway. I swear each picture of putin he seems he may be realizing how futile his efforts have been to do whatever the heck he was trying to accomplish by doing this. you can see it in his face now... unless he always looks that constipated and troubled. either way what comes around goes around. putin and his country will pay.

Reply(5)
50
Walleye Z
2d ago

If this is true and as time goes by it is utterly shocking and appalling to think that a world power in todays world would act in such a manner. Especially with the history between the 2 countries. Putin has shown that (as I said if true) he is the leader of a leaderless army. Russia must bare this burden and be held accountable..If true

Reply(2)
41
Related
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#War Crimes#Ukraine#Russian#Reuters#Ukrainian#Ministry Of Culture#Bbc
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

455K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy