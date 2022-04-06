How Barry Bonds' retirement rendered an unbreakable curse unto the San Francisco Giants

Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants poses for a set-up photo shoot with a baseball circa 1995 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty )

A specter haunts the San Francisco Giants .

The specter has haunted the Giants for a decade and a half now; even three World Series titles haven’t been enough to trigger an exorcism. In fact, most of the team’s success has happened in spite of an ongoing curse that continues to plague the franchise to this very day.

Specifically, I’m referring to the Bay Area’s version of the Curse of Barry Bonds. Every season since 2007, the last year that Bonds played in the majors (and for San Francisco), a new player has been forced to take up the mantle as the team’s left fielder on Opening Day. That’s right: In 2008, there was a different left fielder than the prior season. Same in 2009. And in 2010. And 2014. And 2018. You get the idea.

There are absolutely worse curses for a fan base to experience — Pittsburgh’s original Curse of Barry Bonds comes to mind, where the team dealt with 20 straight years of losing seasons after Bonds left the Pirates to join the Giants — but that doesn’t negate the strange tale of the Giants’ wildly inconsistent outfield.

From 1993 through 2007, it was death, taxes and Bonds at left field on Opening Day. The lone exception was 2005, when the streak was interrupted as a result of a knee injury. Now, the Giants have gone without a consistent left fielder on Opening Day for as long as Bonds was smashing dingers into McCovey Cove.

Don’t believe me? Below is every player who’s been penciled in to start at left fielder for the Giants at the start of the season, post-Bonds. Read it and weep.

2008: Dave Roberts

After spending the previous season as Bonds’ fellow outfielder in center, Roberts was moved to left field for an Opening Day game against the team he’d eventually manage, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 1-for-3 in a 5-0 loss to the in-state rivals. His lone hit ended up being for naught, as he was caught trying to steal second. Daniel Ortmeier came in to pinch hit for him in the eighth, and he later lost his starting gig to Fred Lewis. Roberts was released exactly one month before the 2009 season.

Dave Roberts of the San Francisco Giants runs during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Aug. 10, 2008. The Giants defeated the Dodgers 5-4. (Don Smith/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2009: Fred Lewis

The team’s now-annual tradition of a different Opening Day starter at left field doesn’t mean there haven’t been some flashes of consistency. After a solid 2008, Lewis got the nod to start in 2009, where he scored twice in a 10-6 win over the Brewers to open the season. However, in July, Bleacher Report published a blog headlined “What's Wrong With San Francisco Giants' Fred Lewis?” signaling his decline in performance. He was traded the next season to the Blue Jays.

2010: Mark DeRosa

The Giants played 35-year-old Mark DeRosa at left field in a 5-2 Opening Day win against the Astros. DeRosa played 26 games before he was placed on the injured list (then referred to as disabled list), and ultimately had to get season-ending surgery in July to repair a previously unsuccessful wrist surgery from 2009 (he was dealing with numbness in his hand that put him in a terrible slump). Future permanently suspended Twitter user Aubrey Huff took his place in left field initially before mid-season pickup Pat Burrell became a more permanent replacement. DeRosa was unable to play in the team’s first World Series championship since 1954.

2011: Pat Burrell

Coming off of a World Series benching , Burrell started at left field for the Giants in a 2-1 Opening Day loss to the Dodgers. He had a solid start to the year, but a subsequent slump forced manager Bruce Bochy to replace him with Cody Ross. To make matters worse, he suffered a foot injury during the summer that kept him out for much of the season. Burrell got one final start in left field in the final game of the season because it was likely to be the last game of his career . Turns out, it was indeed the last game of his career.

2012: Aubrey Huff

After losing the starting first base job to Brandon Belt, Huff — whose Wikipedia page includes a section titled “ Political views and use of Twitter ” — started in left field during a 5-4 Opening Day loss to the Diamondbacks. It was an injury-plagued season for Huff, with one stint on the IL coming after he sprained his knee celebrating Matt Cain’s perfect game . When he was off that list, he was mostly used as a pinch hitter, as Melky Cabrera became the go-to starter at left field. After going 1-for-9 in the World Series sweep against the Tigers, the Giants declined Huff’s $10 million option and he became a free agent for the final time in his career.

San Francisco Giants Aubrey Huff grabs an attempted bunt for an out against the San Diego Padres in the second inning at AT&T Park San Francisco on Wednesday, July 6, 2011. (MediaNews Group/Bay Area News vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

2013: Andres Torres

Torres, who was in his second stint with the Giants, only started in the 4-0 Opening Day loss to the Dodgers as a matter of happenstance. The then-35-year-old split duties in left with Gregor Blanco, and Torres was slated to start against left-handed pitchers. An Achilles strain ended Torres’ season in August, and 2013 turned out to be his last season in the Majors.

2014: Mike Morse

Bochy went out of his way to get Morse on the Giants, and got his wish, along with his Opening Day starter for a 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks. He moved to the infield while Belt was out with an injury, but Morse himself would end up injured in September and out for the remainder of the regular season/most of the postseason. He had a real impact in the NLCS and World Series before leaving for Miami after the championship season.

2015: Nori Aoki

Aoki started at left field, and as the lead-off hitter to boot, in a 5-4 Opening Day win against the Diamondbacks. Aoki was receiving serious All Star consideration entering June, but that was quickly derailed when Dodgers pitcher Carlos Frias broke the left fielder’s fibula on an errant pitch (Aoki still rounded the bases afterwards). He returned in July and was once again hit by another pitch, this time in the helmet courtesy of Cubs ace Jake Arrieta. The Giants declined his option at the end of the year.

Norichika Aoki of the San Francisco Giants dives in an attempt to catch a foul ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a Cactus League game at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

2016: Angel Pagan

Pagan’s move to left field was essentially a demotion after playing center field for his entire Giants career. He played all right, all things considered, with a slash line of .277/.331/.418, but it ended up being his last campaign in the Majors. In fact, Pagan’s contract offers prior to 2017 were so bad that he took the entire season off and hasn’t been back since.

2017: Jarrett Parker

Parker had a strong start to spring ball, but slumped by the time the regular season rolled around, as he was subbed out in the sixth inning of a 6-5 Opening Day loss to the Diamondbacks for Gorkys Hernandez. Parker’s highlight was a great running catch in the outfield where he broke his collarbone running into the wall. He was released before the 2018 season.

2018: Hunter Pence

Pence is another Giants player who injured himself going for a great play — though the ball dropped a few feet in front of him, and he was only out for 10 days. He started in left field for a 1-0 Opening Day win against the Dodgers. Pence joined the Rangers next season and became an All-Star designated hitter for the American League.

2019: Connor Joe

Joe started at left field on Opening Day, but was pinch-hit for in the seventh by Gerardo Parra, and Yangervis Solarte took his place in left. Joe was quickly designated for assignment after he recorded just one hit in 16 plate appearances. He later joined the Dodgers but only played on their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

2020: Alex Dickerson

Dickerson was one of the first guys then-new general manager Farhan Zaidi traded for in 2019. He got his Opening Day start in an 8-1 loss to the Dodgers. Truly one of the least cursed guys on this list because he played pretty well, at least for a while! And his legacy from this cheesesteak commercial is forever ensured.

Alex Dickerson of the San Francisco Giants scores sliding in at home plate ahead of the tag of Victor Caratini of the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park on July 23, 2019, in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

2021: Austin Slater

Slater was the most recent lamb sent out to the left field slaughter on Opening Day. After a six-run eighth inning that saw the Mariners take a 7-6 lead after being down 6-1, Slater was replaced with last year’s starter, Dickerson, who hit a homer. Slater could not keep up with Dickerson’s production, but he became one of the Giants’ multi-tool heroes during last season’s surprise 107-win campaign.

2022

If you thought this list was done, since Opening Day has yet to begin, you were sorely mistaken. Lamonte Wade Jr., who was named the team's starter against righties, is already ruled out for the season opener so he can deal with some knee inflammation. Perhaps this is the year where the Opening Day starter at left field becomes a permanent fixture for the ballclub … but things are not off to a promising start.