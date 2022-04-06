ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Police investigating deadly shooting outside of a north Columbus bar

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJS1P_0f0v73YI00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Columbus that left one man dead.

The shooting happened outside Soho Bar and Grill in a strip shopping center along Milgin Road.

The initial police call came just before 3 a.m Wednesday.

Before sunrise, Columbus Police homicide detectives were still working the scene.

There were two clusters of what appeared to be shell casings in the parking lot directly in front of the bar. Additional details are not available.

News three will continue to report the story throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
WRBL News 3

Update: Teen dead, two others injured in triple shooting on Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed three people were shot on Staunton Drive Thursday evening. The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left two others injured. Following the shooting Thursday night, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the teen victim as Markayla Kalleah Marshall. According to police, at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Update: Man arrested, charged in Knox Street shootings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting on Thursday night. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Anthony Williams, age 35, was arrested following a shooting in the 3000 block of Knox Street on March 31, 2022, in which two people were injured. Williams has been […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Columbus Police say critically missing woman has been found

UPDATE 04/05/2022: The Columbus Police department reported on Tuesday, Apr. 5 2022 that Marry Williams has been located safely. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mary Williams. According to police, Williams, 70, was last seen in the area […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at McDonald’s on US 80

UPDATE 04/04/2022 2:25 p.m. – According to reports a law enforcement officer has been stabbed. The incident happened Monday afternoon. RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at the McDonald’s restaurant on US 80. Officers from multiple agencies are currently on scene at the incident, which is on US 80 near […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: Shots fired inside apartment, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested following an incident in which gun shots were fired inside an apartment. According to police, the incident happened on March 28, 2022, at an apartment in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive. Police said Noah Smith, age 21, was arrested. According to police, Smith fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police release name of Wynnton Road standoff suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have identified the suspect involved in a 16 hour standoff that began late Wednesday night and came to an end Thursday evening. According to police, Jeffrey Watkins, age 48, was barricaded inside Apartment 4E at Park Place Apartments, located at 1831 Wynnton Road, from 11:08 p.m. on March 23, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy