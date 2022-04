After reporting recently that Marko Stunt's AEW is set to expire in May, Fightful Select can confirm that he will be leaving the company. We're told that last week, Marko Stunt got the call from AEW talent relations in the form of Christopher Daniels and was informed that the company would not be renewing his contract. It was claimed that Daniels' cited budget cuts and a large roster as the reason that the deal was not renewed.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO