ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi man arrested after report of bank fraud

By Oxford Eagle staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j4Xd_0f0v6SFl00

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man after obtaining a report of fraud.

OPD took a walk-in report on Mar. 28 about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used.

Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford was charged with two counts of credit card fraud after an investigation.

Woodall went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and was issued a $5,000 bond.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GVpn_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1jS1_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUY4_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130U8k_0f0v6SFl00

Which industries get the most (and least) time off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znlo6_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gytU_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLABS_0f0v6SFl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6db1_0f0v6SFl00

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Seven arrested — including four juveniles —accused of stealing more than 40 firearms from Mississippi gun stores

Seven people, including four juveniles, have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries of gun stores throughout the state. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Perry County Outfitters was broken into in Beaumont. Video surveillance showed several individuals entering the store and taking out several firearms.
BEAUMONT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Credit Card Fraud#Police#Opd
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Deputies seize guns, drugs, cash and bomb making literature during arrest of suspected Mississippi drug dealer

When deputies executed a search warrant at a Moselle house Thursday, March 3, they found guns, drugs, cash and bomb-making instructions. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Logan, 37, of Moselle, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of child abuse.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Three Mississippi men arrested after vehicle vandalized, damaged in parking garage. Five others identified as suspects.

The Oxford Police Department has identified eight suspects in connection to a case of a vandalized vehicle and has taken three Panola County men into custody. On Sunday, the OPD took a report of a vehicle being damaged while parked in the City of Oxford Parking Garage. Through investigation, eight suspects were identified. Of the eight, Nyjel Moering (20), Gent Tribble (19) and Amarian Kyles (18) of Panola County were arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Magnolia State Live

Police say this unidentified man interrupted Alabama church and left odd things on front pew and walked out

Alabama police are trying to locate a man who interrupted several churches services on Sunday and left an envelope with strange items inside on one church’s front pew. During services at Northern Heights Baptist Church, in Opp, Alabama, the man entered the church through the main entrance a few minutes into the sermon portion of the service. He proceeded to the front of the church where he kneeled and performed the Catholic Sign of the Cross. He then left several items on the pew, including a manila envelope, before getting up and walking out of the church.
OPP, AL
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months. Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy