Council member calls on Cleveland mayor to donate protective gear due to ‘innocent slaughter’ of Ukrainians

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With just days to go before the city of Jackson’s current trash hauling contract runs out, a judge presiding over the case has yet to make a ruling on the several motions to intervene in the case. Meanwhile, the three Jackson city councilmembers who voted...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- At the tail end of what otherwise appeared to be a successful interview with City Council Monday (March 14), the mayor’s pick for the new city administrator’s position did raise one red flag -- at least in terms of local geography. Asked if he...
NORMANDY, Mo. — Mark Beckmann says the past year as the mayor of the city of Normandy has not been smooth because he's been in a constant battle. "It's been rough, " he said. His opponents since he took office on April 20, 2021? Six of the city's eight...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says Republican Joe Blystone’s campaign for governor must refund a total of more than $100,000 in contributions that violate the state’s limit on cash donations or ban on corporate donations. The flagged contributions include more than...
White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, the top five Republican candidates vying to replace longtime Ohio Sen. Rob Portman faced off in a debate ahead of the upcoming primary. WJW’s Fox 8’s Joe Toohey asked all five candidates whether they thought it was time for Donald Trump to stop talking about the 2020 election and move on […]
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s taking the lead on a fourth Ohio legislative map, after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the third. DeWine is finally suggesting having Democratic and GOP mapmakers “work together,” following the Supreme Court’s instructions. We’re talking about his promises on Today in Ohio.
An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
WASHINGTON — A man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol backed out of a planned plea deal with the government Thursday, a day after a federal judge acquitted another defendant. Shawn Witzemann, who faces four misdemeanor charges, was scheduled to plead guilty next week, but...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the 1980s, Ohio officials considered an industrial site hugging the Cuyahoga River as their preferred location for a state prison – until concerns about the cost and scope of environmental cleanup sent them elsewhere. We’re talking about how Cuyahoga County missed this history in its...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
WASHINGTON — Shortly before voting Wednesday to seek criminal charges against a pair of aides of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the House chairman of the select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, made an offer: Any of his House colleagues who were involved in the attempt to overturn the election and the run-up to the Capitol attack should come to testify under oath about what happened.
Comments / 0