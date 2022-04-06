Montclair Neighborhood School Park opens in Fayetteville

A new park is now open in Fayetteville.

Montclair Neighborhood School Park had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The new park can be used by students while school is in session or by anyone during after school hours.

The park covers 4.25 acres near Cross Creek Mall. It has a playground with several slides, a picnic shelter, a walking train and six basketball goals.

The park can also be accessed by FAST bus route 15.