CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – You won’t need to mask up in Cambridge anymore after Sunday. At 11:59 p.m., the city’s indoor mask mandate will expire. City leaders cited a decrease in COVID cases and lower positivity rate for the move. Individual businesses can still require masks if they wish. Face coverings are still required in municipal buildings through March 27. Also starting Monday, masks will be optional in Cambridge schools.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO