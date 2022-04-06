ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MipTV Gathered More Than 5,000 Guests, Mipcom to Return in Super-Sized Format in October

By Elsa Keslassy and Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
After drawing more than 5,000 delegates at MipTV, Reed Exhibition has confirmed that Mipcom will return in a super-sized format in October.

Lucy Smith, the director of Mipcom and MipTV, said during a press conference held on Wednesday that the “majority of our major exhibitors at what was our last normal Mipcom in 2019 have already confirmed that they will not only be back, but in full force for 2022 – in the Palais and beyond.”

The executive also pointed out Mipcom will expand on its industry showcase aimed at creators, showrunners and producers, which took place alongside MipTV and Canneseries. “This is the concept that we introduced at Mipcom last October […] and we plan to build on this as an ever-growing part of the future footprint of Mipcom,” Smith said.

Smith pointed out that as “more and more creative executives come to Cannes from production companies, their feedback is that this kind of multi-purpose destination for meetings, creative sessions and events in the heart of the market is something they value and need.”

As far as trends, Smith said the main talking points of this edition of MipTV were the continued consolidation of the market, the ever-growing appetite for content and the global scope of storytelling.

MipTV drew more than 5,000 participants from 80 countries, including more than 150 exhibitors and more than 1,200 buyers, as well as approximately 300 people online, according to Smith.

As part of this year’s focus on the Ukrainian industry, the market welcomed more than 80 Ukrainian guests and hosted the launch of a dedicated acquisition fund.

Smith also confirmed MipTV will be back in 2023 in a three-day format and unveiled the dates: April 17-20.

Smith also confirmed that children’s content industry gathering MipJunior will return as a separate event.

“MipJunior will be back in its regular format – which is the two days prior to Mipcom over the weekend in the JW Marriott, with all of its usual ingredients, which will be conferences, screenings, co-production meetings, match-making, etc.,” she said. “The kids industry [executives] we have been meeting here are hugely excited, want to come back, and have got big launches planned, and it will keep its place in the calendar.”

Reed Exhibition’s next market will be MipChina, which will again be held online from June 28.

