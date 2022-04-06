Jewish kids threatened with sword amid spike in hate crimes across NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As police search for three suspects who menaced a group of Jewish kids and teens in Manhattan, reported hate crimes across the city have skyrocketed by 57% so far this year, according to the NYPD.

From January to March, the NYPD has opened hate crime investigations in connection with 148 incidents across the five boroughs, NYPD data show. Hate crimes against Jewish people in New York City have quadrupled compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

One of the more recent attacks happened over the weekend. Police released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday night.

A group of three suspects armed with a sword , a crowbar and a knife harassed and threatened six Jewish boys on Saturday night near West 86th Street and West End Avenue, police said. The suspects allegedly yelled antisemitic statements and brandished their weapons while the victims walked down the street.

Police on Wednesday morning also released new surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a brutal, unprovoked attack on a tourist in Queens on Sunday. The 70-year-old Sikh man was punched in the face in Richmond Hill, police said.

The victim was staying at a local temple while visiting from India. He told PIX11 News this week that he already forgives the suspect because he doesn’t have room for hate in his heart.

Over in Brooklyn, a 21-year-old Hasidic man was beaten by a mob of people on Gerry Street on Friday, police said. The group punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground. No words were exchanged before the attack, police said.

The NYPD also has 27 open cases involving alleged hate crimes against Asian people in the five boroughs. Police urged anyone with information on these attacks to call the NYPD CrimeStoppers hotline.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

