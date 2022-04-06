ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha July 4 fireworks relocating to Lowell Park

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago

The City of Waukesha Fourth of July fireworks have been relocated for 2022.

According to the city, this year's festivities will move from the Waukesha Expo Center to Lowell Park. Fireworks will take place on Monday, July 4 and other festivities will include a Neighborhood Beer Garden, music and food.

The city said the move was due to cost and safety concerns related to the proximity of the fireworks to the airport.

“As the airport has expanded over the years, we have made adjustments to allowable shell sizes and launch locations in efforts to continue safely conducting fireworks displays at this location,” said City of Waukesha Fire Chief, Steve Howard. “After last year’s display, I felt it necessary to re-evaluate the use of this site for future fireworks displays. It appears that Lowell Park is a viable alternate site within the City.”

Special Event Coordinator Joanna Adamicki said she is excited to offer the experience in Lowell Park, saying, "The topography of the park lends itself to a great fireworks experience for those in attendance and we are looking forward to offering the show, coupled with our successful Neighborhood Beer Gardens.”

