The Department of Water Supply said it will repave sections of Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) near the Kaloli Drive intersection from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. No left turns will be allowed in or out of Kaloli Drive during construction. Police and message boards will be stationed to inform motorists. Motorists should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes such as Shower Drive or Paradise Drive.

KEAAU, HI ・ 25 DAYS AGO