Holland family involved in rollover crash, father and 3-month-old baby ejected from vehicle

Mason-Oceana dispatch received a 911 call just before 4:00 p.m. on April 5, regarding a car that had rolled on US-31.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 Pontiac Torrent was occupied by a family of four from Holland, Michigan, including a 3-month old baby, a 4-year-old child, and a family dog.

Troopers from the MSP, Hart Post say the car, which was being driven by a 28-year-old woman, was traveling northbound US-31 in the left passing lane just south of the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp.

As the vehicle was traveling on the freeway, the female driver’s 29-year-old husband, who was the front seat passenger, reached over and grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to lose control, cross over 2-lanes of traffic, and run off the roadway.

The driver of the car attempted to regain control of the vehicle but was unable to as the vehicle veered back across the same 2-lanes of traffic, drove into the muddy median, and rolled 2 times. The car is said to have narrowly missed other motorists traveling northbound on US-31.

Pursuant to the vehicle rolling, the male front seat passenger was ejected through the moonroof, before the vehicle landed on top of him.

Additionally, the 3-month-old, along with the rear-facing car seat she was riding in, was also ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, along with her two children, were transported by ambulance to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male front seat passenger was transported by ambulance to Mercy Health in Muskegon and was listed as being in serious condition.

The family dog was not injured and was transported to the Mason County Animal Control facilities.

Alcohol is currently being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the rollover accident. Additionally, the improper installation of the car seat is also being investigated.

The left passing lane of the southbound US-31 Freeway was closed for approximately one hour while law enforcement officials investigated the series of events leading up to the final crash.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO Accident Reconstruction Unit, Mason County Animal Control, MSP Grand Rapids Post, along with advanced first responders from the Pere Marquette Fire Department and Ludington Fire Department, and Life EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash that did not speak to police at the scene are requested to please contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.