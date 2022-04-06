ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

There is no rural-urban divide on the need for more school funding | Opinion

By Sara Spafford Freeman
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34smUP_0f0v3Pmd00

Photo courtesy of Shakopee Public Schools.

I grew up in a small town in southeastern Minnesota. Like lots of rural communities, the school in Eyota is the center of the town’s culture and calendar, and its largest employer.

I’m now a resident of Minneapolis and parent of three students in Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). For seven years I’ve volunteered in northside schools and worked to shine a light on the tremendous disparities within the district. I ran for the Minnesota House four years ago focused on the state’s disinvestment in its public schools and the impact of these cuts on Minneapolis students and schools.

My experience as a rural daughter and urban mother gives me a unique perspective on both the challenges and opportunities facing Minnesota’s public schools.

For the past 20 years the average “increase” in general education funding has been 1.5%. Two decades of funding increases that didn’t even keep up with inflation do not represent an investment in our state’s children and the schools they attend.

Rural districts aren’t exempt from the state forces starving districts like MPS. In many ways these towns have been more vulnerable to the state’s disinvestment because they lack the local tax base necessary to bridge budget gaps created by it. More than two-thirds of Minnesota’s public school districts have active, voter-approved levies in place — a signal of the state’s disinvestment and a particular stress to rural communities that struggle to pass levies.

The formula used to determine the bulk of state revenue for public schools has been in place since 1989 , and it significantly underfunds critical services for English language learners and students with disabilities.

School districts must comply with state and federal laws regarding the services and supports students deserve, but Minnesota’s funding for them doesn’t meet these costs, creating what’s called a “cross subsidy.” The term itself intentionally obscures the challenges and costs of these unfunded mandates — individual school districts are footing the bill for services the state requires but does not fund.

The statewide cross-subsidy for special education and English learner services is nearly $870 million this year.

Public schools aren’t a special interest — they are a common good for all of us — and few issues cut across party and geographic lines like the need for greater investment in them. With a $9.3 billion surplus on the line and districts across the state — including MPS — facing significant deficits created in no small part by state disinvestment, the need is great, and the time is now for the Legislature to act.

Too often we succumb to the easy lines of the rural-urban divide. But when it comes to public schools, we’d all benefit from the same actions: Closing the special ed and English learner cross subsidies would benefit every community in the state.

The post There is no rural-urban divide on the need for more school funding | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 1

Related
Minnesota Reformer

The Page Amendment is a Trojan horse to destroy public schools | Opinion

Supporters of what they call the “Page Amendment” to the Minnesota Constitution say their proposal will create an individual right to a quality education. Who could be against that? Nobody, right? But what if the proposal is a Trojan horse that destroys an important state obligation to students and school districts in the process? In […] The post The Page Amendment is a Trojan horse to destroy public schools | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

91 cities come out against bill that would allow more housing density across Minnesota

Ninety-one city councils across Minnesota have formally voiced their opposition to a bipartisan bill that supporters say will bring down the cost of housing construction by overriding local zoning restrictions. The League of Minnesota Cities, a trade group for cities, created a template resolution for cities to pass declaring they “oppose legislation that restricts the […] The post 91 cities come out against bill that would allow more housing density across Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Rep. John Thompson faces challengers Hoang Murphy, Liz Lee in endorsement race

The governor and the speaker of the Minnesota House called for him to resign. His party caucus ousted him. But embattled Rep. John Thompson is running for reelection. To win a second term, he’ll need to defeat two challengers in the strongly Democratic East Side St. Paul district. Hoang Murphy, founder of the St. Paul-based […] The post Rep. John Thompson faces challengers Hoang Murphy, Liz Lee in endorsement race appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Daily Yonder

Beyond Fate: The Rise of Rural Schools

Using the experience of one person to make assumptions about a group of people or an institution can promote misconceptions, intolerance, cynicism, and despair. Unfortunately, that’s what happened with a New York Times article about a student in a struggling rural school district in Mississippi. While powerful and poignant, the article evoked (or provoked) a narrative of despair.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shakopee, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Shakopee, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CharlotteObserver.com

Federal COVID relief funds help, but NC schools need more long-term support

COVID cases are declining sharply, but one pandemic effect will be with us for years – learning loss among students who endured long periods without in-person instruction. Now a report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) offers the first measurement of the toll on students. Its findings include this broad assessment: ”Negative impact for all students, for all grades, for almost every subject.”
EDUCATION
The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language Learners#General Education#Shakopee Public Schools#Mps#The Minnesota House
Minnesota Reformer

The people voted yes on rent stabilization — the state Senate should listen | Opinion

We all deserve predictable housing costs and decent affordable housing, no matter where we live, the color of our skin or whether we rent or own our home.  But for those who rent, reliable housing costs year over year are increasingly rare. As rent costs continue to outpace renter income in our cities, resulting in […] The post The people voted yes on rent stabilization — the state Senate should listen | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Chronicle

More Counselors, Nurses for Washington Schools After Legislature Increases Funding

Over the next three years, Washington state is dedicating more than $600 million to help schools hire more counselors, nurses, social workers and psychologists. It was among the major wins this year for school funding advocates, who had been lobbying state lawmakers for years to improve a formula that provides school districts with the salary for just one school nurse for every 5,263 elementary school students. By 2025, that ratio will change to one nurse for every 684 students.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
deseret.com

State relief at the gas pump? It’s ‘complicated,’ Utah governor says

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and top legislative leaders are considering possible ways to give Utahns relief at the gas pump in the face of record motor fuel prices. One option, pausing the state’s state’s 31.9 cents per gallon fuel tax, has been discussed but it’s complicated given constitutional restrictions on shifting funds within the state budget and that gas tax pays the salaries of Utah Department of Transportation employees.
UTAH STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Hortman on GOP negotiating position: ‘Bull crap on top of bull crap.’

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman was livid late Tuesday, as negotiations broke down and a deadline came and went for Minnesota to pay back money owed to the federal government, which lent the state $2.7 billion to help pay unemployment benefits during the pandemic. “The answer to a math problem is not ‘no,'” Hortman said. […] The post Hortman on GOP negotiating position: ‘Bull crap on top of bull crap.’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Haven Register

Opinion: Don’t cut funding for charter schools

As a member of the community and executive director of Highville Charter School, I am incredibly displeased with Gov. Lamont’s proposed budget adjustments, which recommend a $674,000 cut to the charter line item. In a time when our state is in excellent fiscal shape, it is baffling that the Lamont administration is suggesting cutting funding from our schools, as opposed to increasing it. If enacted, this proposal would hurt public charter schools and the students that they serve. I am therefore drawn to share a response.
NEW HAVEN, CT
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. March 17, 2022. Editorial: House Speaker takes hypocritical view on infant health care. For some time now, Mississippi’s leaders have pushed restrictive abortion laws as proof that it wants to make Mississippi the safest place for children in the nation, a place where even children yet to be born are afforded state protection.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The house is burning: What the teachers strike tells us about the crisis in education | Opinion

Imagine teachers as a family trapped in a house on fire. They are standing in the windows waving their arms and jamming the 911 lines with calls to the fire department. They’ve been doing what they can to extinguish the flames using the tools at their disposal, but it’s getting too hot, it’s moving too […] The post The house is burning: What the teachers strike tells us about the crisis in education | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
774
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy