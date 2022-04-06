There is no rural-urban divide on the need for more school funding | Opinion

Photo courtesy of Shakopee Public Schools.

I grew up in a small town in southeastern Minnesota. Like lots of rural communities, the school in Eyota is the center of the town’s culture and calendar, and its largest employer.

I’m now a resident of Minneapolis and parent of three students in Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS). For seven years I’ve volunteered in northside schools and worked to shine a light on the tremendous disparities within the district. I ran for the Minnesota House four years ago focused on the state’s disinvestment in its public schools and the impact of these cuts on Minneapolis students and schools.

My experience as a rural daughter and urban mother gives me a unique perspective on both the challenges and opportunities facing Minnesota’s public schools.

For the past 20 years the average “increase” in general education funding has been 1.5%. Two decades of funding increases that didn’t even keep up with inflation do not represent an investment in our state’s children and the schools they attend.

Rural districts aren’t exempt from the state forces starving districts like MPS. In many ways these towns have been more vulnerable to the state’s disinvestment because they lack the local tax base necessary to bridge budget gaps created by it. More than two-thirds of Minnesota’s public school districts have active, voter-approved levies in place — a signal of the state’s disinvestment and a particular stress to rural communities that struggle to pass levies.

The formula used to determine the bulk of state revenue for public schools has been in place since 1989 , and it significantly underfunds critical services for English language learners and students with disabilities.



School districts must comply with state and federal laws regarding the services and supports students deserve, but Minnesota’s funding for them doesn’t meet these costs, creating what’s called a “cross subsidy.” The term itself intentionally obscures the challenges and costs of these unfunded mandates — individual school districts are footing the bill for services the state requires but does not fund.

The statewide cross-subsidy for special education and English learner services is nearly $870 million this year.

Public schools aren’t a special interest — they are a common good for all of us — and few issues cut across party and geographic lines like the need for greater investment in them. With a $9.3 billion surplus on the line and districts across the state — including MPS — facing significant deficits created in no small part by state disinvestment, the need is great, and the time is now for the Legislature to act.

Too often we succumb to the easy lines of the rural-urban divide. But when it comes to public schools, we’d all benefit from the same actions: Closing the special ed and English learner cross subsidies would benefit every community in the state.

The post There is no rural-urban divide on the need for more school funding | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .