ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘Age gives me additional edge’ – Gennady Golovkin all set for unification fight

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkYjb_0f0v3G5K00

Gennady Golovkin views the experience he has gained in a glittering professional career that shows no signs of slowing down as an “additional edge” in his vast armoury.

The day after turning 40, and with his status as one of the all-time great middleweights already assured, Golovkin this weekend takes on Ryota Murata in a world title unification fight in Japan .

It ends nearly 16 months of inactivity for Golovkin – Saturday’s contest was supposed to take place on December 29 only to be shelved due to coronavirus restrictions – but the Kazakh is unfazed by the delay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grgOs_0f0v3G5K00

Retirement is still a long way off for Golovkin, who believes the wisdom he has accrued during his time in the sport is just as important as his spiteful power-punching, supreme stamina and granite chin.

“There are advantages and drawbacks that come with age,” Golovkin told the PA news agency. “I see all the changes as positive. I get smarter, I get more experienced and age gives me an additional edge.

“Time flies and the older you get the faster it goes. I continue to stick to my traditional training approach and when we get in the ring, we’ll see the results.

“I wouldn’t point out any particular goal that I’m still trying to achieve. I’ve achieved a lot and learned a lot during my career. I feel very comfortable in my current position.

“I’ve been in boxing pretty much throughout my entire life. I feel in top form and if there is demand, if there are interesting offers, you’ll continue to see me in the ring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbRld_0f0v3G5K00

A third bout against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez , who is the only man to defeat Golovkin in his 43-fight professional career, has been mooted for later this year and remains a mouth-watering prospect.

Many felt Golovkin edged a September 2017 meeting only for a controversial draw to be called before 12 months later Alvarez had his arm raised, while the Mexican recently labelled their rivalry “personal”.

Golovkin questioned the outburst, wondering why their trilogy did not take place earlier if Alvarez, who takes on WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol next month, felt that way.

“I just like to get in the ring – against whom, this is secondary to me,” Golovkin said.

“The comment that he’s taking it personal, if he has some personal ambitions, he should have been looking for this fight to take place much earlier, not disappear, not go in different directions.

“Now to say that it’s personal, I would say those sordid remarks are misplaced.”

Golovkin’s immediate priority is defending his IBF title at 160lbs and dethroning Murata as WBA champion in a fight that will be screened on DAZN, with ring walks expected at around midday UK time.

Murata won gold at London 2012 and, while the Japanese has been beaten twice in his 18-fight professional career, he avenged points defeats to Hassan N’Dam and Rob Brant with stoppage victories.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36KOs) is therefore not underestimating a foe four years his junior who has claimed 13 of his 16 wins inside the distance.

“It is going to be a top-class fight and of course this is the fight warrants fans’ attention, to say the least,” Golovkin added.

“Both fighters are power-punchers, both fighters are dangerous and I would say it’s totally unpredictable how it might play out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Floyd Mayweather, 45, ‘will fight unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on Dubai helicopter landing pad’ in boxing comeback

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is reportedly ready to return to the ring again for another exhibition fight – and it will be outside of the Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel. The 45-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 50-0 record after defeating Conor McGregor, is allegedly set to face “Dangerous” Don Moore, 42, on a helicopter pad outside one of the planet’s top hotels.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Golovkin
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez rejected catchweight for Dmitry Bivol fight

By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso rejected the idea of a 171-lb catchweight or rehydration clause for their title fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirms that the superstar Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) and Reynoso want the fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
thesource.com

Floyd Mayweather Makes Boxing Return With Exhibition In Dubai This May

Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0) picks up another bag as he continues his exhibition boxing run – this time, he will be fighting in the United Arab Emirates. TMZ broke the news that the 45-year-old undefeated Hall of Famer has signed a deal to participate in his third exhibition bout, to be called “The Global Titans Fight Series,” against the undefeated boxer Don “Dangerous” Moore (18-0-1) in an eight-round match on top of a literal helipad above the Burj Al Hotel in Dubai on May 14. Mayweather originally announced plans for the fight last December after meeting with promoters.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora & Erickson Lubin Showtime Camp Notes

Unbeaten Contender Fundora Duels Erickson Lubin for Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title Live on SHOWTIME® Saturday, April 9 in Premier Boxing Champions event From Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Unbeaten 154-pound contender Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora talks about reaching his peak as a fighter heading into his anticipated clash...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Turned Down Catchweight and Rehydration Options for Bivol Says Hearn

Canelo Alvarez apparently wants to make sure his potential victory over Dmitry Bivol will be free of any caveats. According to Alvarez’s promoter Eddie Hearn, the Mexican superstar and current undisputed 168-pound champion, rebuffed the idea of meeting Russia’s Bivol at a catchweight for their scheduled 12-round, light heavyweight bout May 7 in Las Vegas for Bivol’s 175-pound WBA title.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unification#Boxing#Combat#Kazakh#Supreme Stamina#Time
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: I Plan To Punish Romero For As Long As The Fight Lasts

Big-time boxing returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn as five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends his lightweight title against unbeaten No. 1-ranked contender and mandatory challenger Rolando Romero on Saturday, May 28 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. A three-division world...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Floyd Mayweather 'is set to face old sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition on a HELIPAD at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai' in May... with Badou Jack and ex-MMA star Anderson Silva on the undercard

Floyd Mayweather Jr is at it again - the legendary boxer shows no signs of hanging up his gloves at the tender age of 45 after lining up yet another exhibition match against former sparring partner Don Moore. 'Money' is set to take on Moore in an eight-round contest at...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez added to Canelo vs. Bivol card on May 7th

Shakhram Giyasov and Christian Gomez will clash for the IBF North American Welterweight title on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7, live on DAZN, excluding Latin America and Mexico. In the U.S. & Canada, the event will be offered exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV).
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn predicts Gennadiy Golovkin stops Ryota Murata

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn thinks Gennadiy Golovkin may start slowly against Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) before coming on to stop the WBA middleweight champion this Saturday night on April 9th on DAZN. The ring rust is something Hearn has some concerns about with IBF middleweight champion Golovkin (41-1-1,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

GGG On Murata's Losses: Boxers Can't Be Judged By Single Fight; Everyone Has Bad Days

Gennadiy Golovkin will turn 40 on Friday and has boxed only one time in the past 30 months. The IBF middleweight champion therefore feels as though the last thing he should do is assess Ryota Murata based on the two upset defeats the Japanese star surprisingly suffered in May 2017 and October 2018. Golovkin has sparred against Murata, too, thus he is well aware that the WBA “super” middleweight champion is better than he showed when he lost a 12-round split decision to Hassan N’Dam and a 12-round unanimous decision to Rob Brant.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

‘The one I really, really want’: Lewis Hamilton renews calls for South African Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his desire to see a South African Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar in the future.It was recently confirmed that a race will be staged in Las Vegas from the beginning of the 2023 campaign.The decision has received widespread praise from the drivers and teams, but Hamilton was keen to use the announcement to shine a light on areas of the world that are currently not represented by the sport.Reacting to the addition of a Las Vegas race, the Mercedes driver said: “It’s amazing that we have bridged a relationship that we have now...
MOTORSPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Spence says he’ll KO Ugas early if he trades

By Jeff Aronow: Errol Spence Jr. feels he’ll make easy work of Yordenis Ugas on April 16th if he chooses to go to war with him the way he did against Shawn Porter. Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) says he’d like nothing better than for WBA welterweight champion Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs) to try and trade with him on April 16th on Showtime PPV at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

At 40 -- and 16 months since his last fight -- can Gennadiy Golovkin show he's still Canelo Alvarez's match?

Gennadiy Golovkin stormed through the red, white and blue ropes encompassing the ring in disgust and made a beeline for his dressing room. He wasn't interested in sticking around at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the customary postfight interview. What was left to be said? Golovkin firmly believed he had defeated Canelo Alvarez yet again, just as he had felt one year earlier.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy