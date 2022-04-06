ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder back together after nearly 60 years on tribute disc

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MncnK_0f0v3EJs00

GET ON BOARD: THE SONGS OF SONNY TERRY & BROWNIE MCGHEE

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder. Nonesuch Records.

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder are back playing together for the first time in nearly 60 years on this disc coming out April 22, Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee .

The two produce beautiful, earthy sounds, worthy of comparison to the Piedmont blues masters who inspired them throughout their careers, harmonica great Sonny Terry and guitar icon Brownie McGhee.

Terry and McGhee were named National Heritage Fellows in 1982 in recognition of their distinctive musical contributions and accomplishments.

Mahal and Cooder first heard them in California as teenagers, and this disc is a loving tribute to them. It flows effortlessly and captures the raw essence of that famous duet.

There’s Mahal with his one-of-a-kind vocals and playing harmonica, guitar, and piano.

Cooder, whom I discovered during my first visit to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1985, also chimes in on vocals, and plays guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

The two are backed up by Cooder’s likewise talented son, Joachim Cooder, on drums and bass.

Though longtime friends and collaborators, Get On Board is the first album Mahal and Cooder recorded together since 1965 when they formed a group called The Rising Sons, which lasted only a year. Cooder was only 17 at the time.

One of the more recognizable songs is their rendition of “The Midnight Special,” a traditional folk song first popularized by bluesman Leadbelly and later the rock group Credence Clearwater Revival.

There’s the humor of unplugged blues, as heard in a song called “My Baby Done Changed the Lock on the Door,” and songs with a Southern flavor which speak to picking cotton, having the pawn shop blues, and eating cornbread, peas, and molasses.

The most memorable and heartwarming song on the disc is their version of the spiritual hymn/civil rights classic, “I Shall Not Be Moved,” first recorded in 1929 by Blind Roosevelt Graves and Charley Patton, then later popularized in the 1960s by Mississippi John Hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Revisiting Dolly Parton’s Tearful Tribute To Kenny Rogers, Two Years After His Death

It’s officially been two years since we lost the great Kenny Rogers, and we’re remembering him by resisting Dolly Parton’s tribute to him. Rogers had garnered quite the career for himself, with hits like “The Gambler,” Islands In The Stream,” and his duet with Dolly Parton, “Lucille.” Throughout his career, he actually amassed twenty-four number-one hits.
CELEBRITIES
Vail Daily

Blues Hall of Fame member Taj Mahal comes to the Vilar

When: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $78, $68 for students. More than 50 years after his solo debut, Taj Mahal continues his legacy of Blues. A towering musical figure, Taj Mahal is a legendary musician in his 70s who has transcended generations while winning three Grammy Awards over the years – including one for his collaboration with Keb’ Mo’. More than 50 years since his solo debut, Mahal has tallied 14 Grammy nominations (a three-time winner for TajMo, Shoutin’ in Key and Señor Blues), a Blues Hall of Fame membership, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association and other honors punctuating his resume.
MUSIC
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy