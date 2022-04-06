Review: Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder back together after nearly 60 years on tribute disc

GET ON BOARD: THE SONGS OF SONNY TERRY & BROWNIE MCGHEE

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder. Nonesuch Records.

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder are back playing together for the first time in nearly 60 years on this disc coming out April 22, Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee .

The two produce beautiful, earthy sounds, worthy of comparison to the Piedmont blues masters who inspired them throughout their careers, harmonica great Sonny Terry and guitar icon Brownie McGhee.

Terry and McGhee were named National Heritage Fellows in 1982 in recognition of their distinctive musical contributions and accomplishments.

Mahal and Cooder first heard them in California as teenagers, and this disc is a loving tribute to them. It flows effortlessly and captures the raw essence of that famous duet.

There’s Mahal with his one-of-a-kind vocals and playing harmonica, guitar, and piano.

Cooder, whom I discovered during my first visit to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 1985, also chimes in on vocals, and plays guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

The two are backed up by Cooder’s likewise talented son, Joachim Cooder, on drums and bass.

Though longtime friends and collaborators, Get On Board is the first album Mahal and Cooder recorded together since 1965 when they formed a group called The Rising Sons, which lasted only a year. Cooder was only 17 at the time.

One of the more recognizable songs is their rendition of “The Midnight Special,” a traditional folk song first popularized by bluesman Leadbelly and later the rock group Credence Clearwater Revival.

There’s the humor of unplugged blues, as heard in a song called “My Baby Done Changed the Lock on the Door,” and songs with a Southern flavor which speak to picking cotton, having the pawn shop blues, and eating cornbread, peas, and molasses.

The most memorable and heartwarming song on the disc is their version of the spiritual hymn/civil rights classic, “I Shall Not Be Moved,” first recorded in 1929 by Blind Roosevelt Graves and Charley Patton, then later popularized in the 1960s by Mississippi John Hurt.